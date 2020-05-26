Auto Group Defends New GHG Standards At DC Circ.

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- An auto industry group is throwing its support behind the federal government's new greenhouse gas and fuel economy standards, telling the D.C. Circuit it should be a party in a challenge to the rule brought by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, which has said it wants the standards frozen. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation on Friday filed a motion to intervene at the appeals court in the Competitive Enterprise Institute's lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's joint rule that established the standards. The alliance is a new industry organization that blends the members of two former groups, including Toyota Motor...

