Whole Foods-Anchored Fla. Center Trades Hands For $47M

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Zurich Alternative Asset Management fund has purchased a Whole Foods-anchored retail center in Coral Gables, Florida, for $46.75 million, according to an announcement Tuesday from sell-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The deal is for 59,694 square feet of retail space at Plaza San Remo, a mixed-use property. The transaction had been rumored this month, and the seller is reportedly Prudential Insurance Co. of America. The property is just south of U.S. Route 1, and is close to the University of Miami, which is just north of Route 1. Downtown Miami is 8 miles northeast of the property. "This is the...

