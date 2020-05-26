Goodwin, MoFo Guide Fibrosis Biotech's $90M IPO Plans

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Pliant Therapeutics said Tuesday it plans to raise roughly $90 million in a Goodwin Procter- and Morrison & Foerster-steered initial public offering, plus an additional $10 million in a private placement to Novartis. California-based Pliant Therapeutics Inc. said it plans to offer 6 million shares of common stock in the IPO, likely for $14 to $16 per share, raising $90 million if its shares price at midpoint. Alongside the public offering, Pliant said it expects to raise $10 million in the private placement to Novartis, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Pliant focuses on developing...

