CFPB Says Chicago Was 'Hotbed' Of Fifth Third Misconduct

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says its unauthorized accounts lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank NA should remain in Chicago instead of being moved to Ohio because the Windy City has been a "hotbed of unscrupulous conduct" by the bank's employees. Chicago has greater ties than any other venue to Fifth Third's alleged misconduct, and is the only place where both parties have an office and appearing counsel, the bureau said in a brief on May 22. The bank should experience "minimal or no inconvenience" given its large presence in the city, but the CFPB has no office in Cincinnati, where the...

