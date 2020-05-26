Target Says Chubb Can't Escape Data Breach Coverage

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Target Corp. urged a Minnesota federal court Tuesday to rule that Chubb Ltd. should cover its losses stemming from bank settlements over a 2013 data breach, saying that the hacking of credit card data triggers coverage for "lost use of tangible property." Target shot back at ACE American Insurance Co. and ACE Property & Casualty Insurance Co.'s arguments that the breach did not cause a loss of the payment cards. The insurers contended that customers could still use plastic cards for other purposes after a breach, cardholders could still use their banks and the policy only covers temporary "loss of use."...

