Facebook Rebrands Unlaunched Libra Wallet

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The unlaunched digital wallet for Facebook-affiliated digital currency network Libra has gotten a makeover following Libra's reconfiguration, the social media giant said Tuesday. David Marcus, who heads up the wallet initiative, said that Novi is the new name for the digital financial product, which was previously known as Calibra. Novi Financial, a Facebook subsidiary, aims to launch the wallet product once the Libra digital currency network goes live, Marcus said. Marcus, a former PayPal president, described Novi as a tool that could work as a standalone app or as a functionality for sending funds within Facebook's messaging ecosystem or via WhatsApp,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS