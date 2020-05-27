Lieff Cabraser, Others To Lead U. Mich. Sex Assault Cases

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday tapped three attorneys from the firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, The Miller Law Firm PC and Sauder Schelkopf LLC to lead a series of lawsuits against the University of Michigan over alleged sexual assaults by a former sports doctor. U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts granted the requests by Annika K. Martin of Lieff Cabraser, E. Powell Miller of the Miller Law Firm and Joseph Sauder of Sauder Schelkopf to be appointed as interim class counsel. The suits say the university turned a blind eye to sexual assault claims against the late Dr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS