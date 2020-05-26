New USPTO Rule Would Codify All-Or-Nothing AIA Reviews

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday said it wants to codify the practice of only instituting America Invents Act reviews if the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews every challenged claim on every ground raised by the petitioner. In a notice of proposed rulemaking, the USPTO said it wants to amend the PTAB rules of practice to account for the U.S. Supreme Court's SAS Institute v. Iancu decision barring partial reviews, along with subsequent agency guidance. The USPTO also wants to allow for sur-replies and remove certain presumptions tied to the patent owner's testimonial evidence. The Supreme Court's SAS...

