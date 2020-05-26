Oil Driller Says It's Looking To Finish Ch. 11 Before Fall

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Unit Corp. won approval for Chapter 11 financing from a Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday at a hearing where it said it hopes to have its restructuring plan in place before fall. U.S. District Judge David Jones signed off on Oklahoma-based Unit's request to tap up to $36 million in debtor-in-possession financing provided by prepetition lenders as the company became the latest to enter Chapter 11 after what it said was years of struggle with a depressed oil market. According to its court filings, Unit operates three subsidiaries with a total of 711 employees. One subsidiary operates 58...

