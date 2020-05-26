Fla. Gov. Taps State Judge, Kobre & Kim Atty For High Court

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made two long-awaited appointments to the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday, tapping a Miami-based partner at Kobre & Kim LLP and a state judge from Palm Beach County despite the latter's ineligibility to be sworn in until September. DeSantis turned again to South Florida in naming Circuit Judge Renatha Francis of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit and litigator John D. Couriel to replace former Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck. He appointed the two former justices last year out of Miami-Dade County, but they were quickly promoted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS