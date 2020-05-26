XFL Says Creditor 'Vendetta' Axed McMahon's Ch. 11 Sale Bid

Rick Archer By

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Vince McMahon told the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday that he had taken himself out of the bidding for the XFL, a decision the owner of the bankrupt football league blamed on a "vendetta" against McMahon by its unsecured creditors.In a court filing Monday, McMahon said claims by the unsecured creditors committee that the sale process for Alpha Entertainment LLC is unfairly tilted in his favor had been rendered moot by his decision last week to withdraw his bid. In separate filings Alpha said the committee's "overblown and baseless accusations" had driven McMahon away."The committee's knee-jerk obstructionism was, and is, reckless and value-destructive," Alpha said.Last month, the McMahon-led professional football leagueto sell its assets — mostly intellectual property — by mid-July as part of its bankruptcy case, which was triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent cancellation of its inaugural season.Earlier this month the unsecured creditors committeeto the sale procedures, arguing that the sale was being rushed to favor McMahon. It argued that the sale deadlines had been set by McMahon himself as a condition for the $3.5 million in post-petition financing he had offered Alpha and that McMahon would be the only party allowed to submit a credit bid.In his filing McMahon called the claims a "false narrative," claiming he had initially offered the financing in his role as a fiduciary of Alpha in order to allow the company to refund to purchasers money they had paid for season tickets.The refunds proved smaller than expected, however, and thanks to other cost savings Alpha determined late last week that it could fund the Chapter 11 case solely with its cash collateral, he said. McMahon said that he had accordingly withdrawn his financing offer and his bid as well."Thus falls the center of the committee's house of cards. In the process, however, there is now one less potential bidder for the assets, which hardly benefits creditors," he said.In its filing Alpha accused the committee of conducting a "vendetta" that had chased off McMahon, who it argued was a "significant bidder" thanks to his familiarity with the XFL and his previous commitment of more than $200 million of his own money to funding the league.The company said the committee's only remaining relevant objection, that the sale timeline was too short and should be extended by at least 60 days to attract more and better bids, was also unsupported by the evidence"Delaying the sale beyond the first week of August will jeopardize a purchaser's ability to restart the league in 2021, which would likely decrease the number of potentially interested bidders and the amounts those bidders would be willing to pay," it said.Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.Alpha is represented by Michael R. Nestor, Matthew B. Lunn, Kenneth J. Enos, Shane M. Reil and Matthew P. Milana of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP McMahon is represented by Jeffrey C. Wisler and Kelly M. Conlan of Connolly Gallagher LLP; and John A. Bicks, Jerry S. McDevitt and James A. Wright III of K&L Gates The committee is represented by Dennis A. Meloro, Howard J. Steinberg, Shari L. Heyen and David B. Kurzweil of Greenberg Traurig LLP The case is In re: Alpha Entertainment LLC, case number 1:20-bk-10940, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware --Additional reporting by Vince Sullivan and Rose Krebs. Editing by Peter Rozovsky.

