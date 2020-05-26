Farm Wants 8th Circ. To Review Its Ruling In Silo Damage Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A farming company asked the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday to reconsider its finding that damage to grain silos was not an "accident" because it was a foreseeable result of shoddy workmanship, saying the panel's decision goes against precedent and essentially eliminates general liability coverage for contractors. Lehenbauer Farms Inc. asked the court to review the decision en banc, arguing that similar cases showed that liability policies like the one held by Mid-American Grain Distributors LLC do provide coverage, even for shoddy workmanship, and the court should reverse the decision that let American Family Mutual Insurance Co. off the hook. "The panel...

