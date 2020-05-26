Fla. Employment Practice Hit With Wage, OT Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Tampa, Florida-based Law Office of Patrick K. Elliott PLLC, which specializes in labor and employment law, was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday alleging it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay a former administrative assistant for her work. In her complaint, Mindy Dirienzo alleges that attorney Patrick K. Elliott and his practice breached her employment contract and failed to pay her minimum wage and overtime pay as required by the FLSA. The Pasco County resident, who says she worked from approximately November through March handling intake work for Elliott, claims that his alleged failure to pay overtime and...

