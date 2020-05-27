Health System Must Face Feuding Family's Info Breach Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court has greenlighted a suit accusing a health care worker of improperly accessing the records of her stepson's ex-wife amid a family feud, rejecting the health care provider's argument that the claims fall under the state's Medical Malpractice Act. Judge Rudolph R. Pyle III, writing for the panel on Tuesday, said a lower court was right to deny Community Health Network Inc.'s motion to dismiss the claims brought by Heather McKenzie and her family. The panel also affirmed the trial court's denial of Community Health's summary judgment motion on certain employer liability and negligence claims, saying there are...

