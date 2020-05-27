Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Couple Wants Judge Ousted For Bias Toward IRS In FOIA Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge must recuse himself from a Freedom of Information Act case involving the Internal Revenue Service because he has favored the agency and disparaged the plaintiffs, a Texas couple told the court.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has shown his bias for the IRS by stating that plaintiffs Thomas and Beth Montgomery ran a tax shelter and calling them "snitches," the couple said in a motion Tuesday to disqualify. A fair trial in his chambers is impossible, the couple said.

"Plaintiffs do not make this motion to disqualify lightly, but this court has repeatedly demonstrated its personal bias and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!