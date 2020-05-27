Couple Wants Judge Ousted For Bias Toward IRS In FOIA Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge must recuse himself from a Freedom of Information Act case involving the Internal Revenue Service because he has favored the agency and disparaged the plaintiffs, a Texas couple told the court. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has shown his bias for the IRS by stating that plaintiffs Thomas and Beth Montgomery ran a tax shelter and calling them "snitches," the couple said in a motion Tuesday to disqualify. A fair trial in his chambers is impossible, the couple said. "Plaintiffs do not make this motion to disqualify lightly, but this court has repeatedly demonstrated its personal bias and...

