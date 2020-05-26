Judgment Reversed In Marijuana Fire Coverage Dispute

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court sent to trial a landlord's suit over insurance coverage of a fire resulting from a tenant's illegal modification of the electrical system to grow marijuana, saying Tuesday that a jury needs to decide whether the landlord knew or could have found out about the tenant's actions. In a published opinion, the panel majority reversed a summary judgment in favor of Pacific Specialty Insurance Co. against homeowner James Mosley, saying the trial court was mistaken in its application of the policy's terms to exclude the fire from the policy. According to court documents, Mosley had rented out a...

