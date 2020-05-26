Army Corps Defeats Suit Over Fla. Harbor Expansion Plan

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday defeated a lawsuit challenging its approval of a Jacksonville harbor dredging project, with a Florida federal judge ruling an environmental group challenging the project couldn't support allegations the agency acted unlawfully. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard ruled in a 73-page order that St. Johns Riverkeeper Inc.'s claims the agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act fall short. In granting the agency and the Jacksonville Port Authority summary judgment, the court said that while the group cited some instances where additional information could have benefited the decision-making process, those omissions aren't enough to deem the approval...

