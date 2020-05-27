Fla. Felon Voting Decision Interprets Constitution Incorrectly

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- On May 24, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida issued a ruling in Jones v. DeSantis holding that current Florida law preventing convicted felons from voting if they can't afford to pay their legal financial obligations, or LFOs, is unconstitutional.[1] Judge Hinkle[2] (an appointee of former U.S. President Bill Clinton) likened the restrictive legislation to a tax[3] and said the Florida system was a tax "in substance though not in name"[4] and a "pay-to-vote system."[5] Reenfranchisement Formerly, felons in Florida were prohibited from voting until Florida voters in November 2018 approved...

