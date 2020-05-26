Age Bias Suit Against Car Parts Maker Stalls At 6th Circ.

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday said German auto parts maker ZF Group opted to fire a veteran executive secretary amid a restructuring because of her performance, and not because she was pushing 60 and occasionally missed work because of her asthma. The panel majority said Darlene Brown could not undermine the company's claims that it let her go because of her middling reviews, splitting with a colleague who called it "inherently suspicious" that the company cut Brown loose ostensibly because her job was being cut but failed to rehire her for nearly a dozen roles she was qualified to...

