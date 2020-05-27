Solar Co. Asks Utah Judge To Toss $50M Tax Credit Judgment

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A solar energy company urged a Utah federal judge to toss a $50 million judgment against it, arguing the U.S. government didn't notify the court when it changed its position on whether the company's solar lenses qualify for tax credits. In light of recent U.S. Tax Court proceedings where the Internal Revenue Service said that the solar energy property RaPower-3 LLC and several other defendants were selling was eligible for energy tax credits, the company asked the Utah federal court in a motion filed Tuesday to reassess a prior decision that deemed its business as an abusive tax scheme. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS