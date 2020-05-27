Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solar Co. Asks Utah Judge To Toss $50M Tax Credit Judgment

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A solar energy company urged a Utah federal judge to toss a $50 million judgment against it, arguing the U.S. government didn't notify the court when it changed its position on whether the company's solar lenses qualify for tax credits.

In light of recent U.S. Tax Court proceedings where the Internal Revenue Service said that the solar energy property RaPower-3 LLC and several other defendants were selling was eligible for energy tax credits, the company asked the Utah federal court in a motion filed Tuesday to reassess a prior decision that deemed its business as an abusive tax scheme. The company...

