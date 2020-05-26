Major Hertz Creditor Fires Warning Shot Over Secured Debt

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank, representing noteholders of about $4.9 billion of Hertz's secured debt, fired a warning shot in Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that a creditor battle could be brewing over priority rights associated with the bankrupt company's U.S. rental car fleet. In a statement filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch said that while the noteholders it represents are supportive of The Hertz Corp.'s Chapter 11 reorganization and "share the hope that this iconic American company will be able to survive and thrive," they want to ensure that their interests are protected. Deutsche Bank asserted...

