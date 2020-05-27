Chesapeake To Pay $6M For Late Royalty Payouts In Okla.

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two Chesapeake Energy Corp. units agreed to pay more than $6 million to settle claims from Oklahoma royalty owners that the company failed to pay interest on allegedly late royalty payments. U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton granted preliminary approval to the deal on Tuesday and conditionally certified the class of thousands of Oklahoma oil and gas royalty owners for wells operated by Chesapeake Operating LLC whose first purchaser was Chesapeake Energy Marketing LLC. The agreement brings an end to claims that Chesapeake routinely failed to pay interest on late royalty payments to the owners in violation of Oklahoma state law....

