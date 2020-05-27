Nonprofits Slam 'Strawman' Defense Of Opt-In Refugee Order

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A group of nonprofits rebuked the Trump administration's "strawman" defense of its executive order allowing states and local governments to essentially opt out of accepting refugees, urging a federal appeals court Tuesday to uphold a lower court ruling halting the mandate. The faith-based refugee resettlement organizations — HIAS Inc., Church World Service and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service — claimed the government's arguments in favor of the executive order, which requires localities to affirmatively consent to taking in refugees under the refugee resettlement program, "do not make any sense." The federal government told the appeals court that the U.S. Department of...

