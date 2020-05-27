NatWest Ducks Libor-Rigging Case After Missed Deadline

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 2:28 PM BST) -- A trust for the owners of a luxury travel business cannot fight NatWest for more than £8 million ($9.8 million) over an interest rate scandal that rocked British lenders, as a judge said Wednesday that the lawsuit had been filed 13 days late. The court has thrown out an attempt to recoup money from NatWest Markets and Royal Bank of Scotland over interest rate hedging products. (AP) Chief Master Matthew Marsh threw out Boyse (International) Ltd.'s High Court bid to recoup money from NatWest Markets PLC and the Royal Bank of Scotland over interest rate hedging products it entered into in...

