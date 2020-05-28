NatWest Accused Of Falling Short In $5M Push Payment Fraud

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 5:41 PM BST) -- A Saudi unit of Maire Tecnimont SpA sued National Westminster Bank PLC for falling short of its responsibilities to the engineering giant after it was the victim of a $5 million push-payment fraud to let it recover the funds. The High Court claim, filed by the Saudi Arabian subsidiary of the Italian energy engineering specialist, alleges that after it unknowingly transferred the $5 million to an account held by the bank, those behind the scam quickly began to withdraw large sums of money and the bank ignored the unusual activity. "The conduct of the defendant fell below the standards of commercially...

