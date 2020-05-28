Serco Shareholders Defend Ownership Rights In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 7:18 PM BST) -- A group of shareholders suing security outsourcing giant Serco over fraud and false accounting revelations that ravaged the company's stock price have insisted they have "sufficient interest" in the company shares to be compensated even if they own them indirectly. More than a dozen shareholders, including Allianz Global Investors GmbH and Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd., contend they have an interest in the company's shares irrespective of whether they held them directly or indirectly by so-called custodians through CREST, according to documents filed May 25 with the High Court. The question of whether that kind of indirect ownership gives investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS