Sanofi To Raise $11.1B In Sale Of Regeneron Stake

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Sanofi said Wednesday it will sell an $11.1 billion stake in biotechnology company Regeneron as the global pharmaceutical giant looks to raise funds to pursue its growth strategy. Paris-headquartered Sanofi SA priced the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares at $515 apiece. Regeneron will buy back 9.8 million shares and another 11.8 million will be sold through a public offering, the announcement said. Sanofi said the proceeds will be used to "further execute on its strategy to drive innovation and growth." In an announcement about the deal earlier this week, Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the companies will continue to collaborate and that...

