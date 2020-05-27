Gilead Forges $375M 10-Year Partnership With Biopharma Co.

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. said Wednesday it has formed a 10-year, $375 million partnership with Arcus Biosciences Inc., with Gilead paying the company to participate in certain treatment programs and pass various development milestones. Gilead said that as part of the partnership Hayward, California-based Arcus Biosciences Inc. will receive $175 million up front and a $200 million equity investment — $33.54 per share — upon the deal's closing. Gilead said Arcus could also earn up to an additional $1.23 billion over the course of the partnership. As part of the agreement, Gilead can also add two people to Arcus' board of directors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS