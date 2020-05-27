Pa. Justices Ask If Trust Conflicts Warrant Separate Attys

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- When conflicts arise between the people running a trust and its beneficiaries, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court justices wondered Wednesday why the parties wouldn't all retain and pay for their own lawyers rather than fight over whether the beneficiaries get to see legal bills paid for by the trust or if they're protected by attorney-client privilege. In arguments held via videoconference, members of Pennsylvania's highest court probed what made trust attorneys special in a conflict where a deceased Allegheny County man's two stepsons accused the trustee of his estate — the man's biological son and a co-beneficiary of the trust — of overspending...

