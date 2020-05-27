CIT Affirms Higher Dumping Margins On Korean Transformers

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade affirmed significantly higher anti-dumping duties on Hyundai power transformers from South Korea after a U.S. manufacturer challenged the initial determination at 4.07% as too low. CIT Judge Mark A. Barnett said Tuesday that by removing a pair of adjustments that compensated for delayed delivery charges from the duty calculations, the correct anti-dumping rate for Hyundai transformers should be 16.81%, as determined by the U.S. Department of Commerce in April. The dispute began in 2016 when the American subsidiary of Swiss company ABB Inc. asked Commerce to review duties on Korean transformers, used in high-voltage electrical transmission...

