Simpson Thacher Guides ZoomInfo's $757M IPO Plans

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed sales and marketing platform ZoomInfo said Wednesday it hopes to raise nearly $757 million in an initial public offering guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Washington-based ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. said it plans to sell 44.5 million shares at an expected price of $16 to $18 apiece. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ZI." ZoomInfo offers an intelligence and analytics platform for business-to-business sales and marketing teams to help speed sales and boost "win rates," its website says. "Today, sales and marketing is inherently inefficient," its prospectus with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS