Dispensary Tells 9th Circ. Pot Biz Tax Law Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- California cannabis dispensary Harborside is urging the Ninth Circuit to strike down a clause in the tax code that bars companies like it from taking business deductions, arguing in a brief filed late Tuesday that the clause is unconstitutional. Harborside Health Center filed its opening brief in an appeal of a U.S. Tax Court judgment that left the company with an $11 million tax liability, arguing the clause — 280E — violates the 16th Amendment because the taxes levied on marijuana businesses ignore the amendment's reliance on "income." The 16th Amendment only gives Congress the power to tax income, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS