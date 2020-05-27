Sports Direct Can't Get Quick Probe Of Debenhams Sale

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 9:37 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday rejected a call to immediately appoint an independent investigator to review last year's sale of U.K. department store Debenhams PLC's business to its lenders, saying the request from minority shareholder Sports Direct was "draconian." The High Court petition from Frasers Group PLC, the retail holding company formerly known as Sports Direct International PLC, sought the appointment of a team of insolvency practitioners to review the sale, citing its 29.9% stake in the old company. The former administrators for Debenhams PLC had also acted as financial advisers to some of the lenders that eventually took over the...

