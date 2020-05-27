Mass. Regulators Claim PE Firm GPB Capital Misled Investors

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts securities regulators have launched an administrative enforcement action against asset management firm GPB Capital Holdings LLC, alleging the company violated state laws by misleading investors about its finances. The Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's Securities Division announced on Wednesday that it is launching the action after more than 180 investors in the state paid over $14 million into GPB funds. The Securities Division alleged in its complaint that the company had cooked its convoluted books as it struggled to keep paying its investors monthly sums, even when it wasn't earning the money it had promised to distribute monthly. "While GPB Capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS