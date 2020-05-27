Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Fast-Track Vegas Sun's Antitrust Row With Rival

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal court on Tuesday rejected a bid from the Las Vegas Sun to fast-track its suit accusing rival daily newspaper the Review-Journal and billionaire owner Sheldon Adelson of trying to monopolize the local newspaper market and snuff out an alternative voice in the city.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler issued an order Tuesday after holding a telephonic hearing on the Sun's motion to expedite trial and other scheduling issues in the case. The order denied the bid for expedited treatment but did not explain the court's reasoning for its ruling.

Benjamin Lipman, vice president of legal affairs and general...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

