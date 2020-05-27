Full Fed. Circ. Denies Facebook's Bid To Rethink Arthrex

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Facebook was dealt a loss in a patent dispute against Uniloc when the Federal Circuit on Wednesday shot down the social networking giant's bid to rethink its ruling that the structure of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is unconstitutional. In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court denied Facebook's December petition for panel or en banc rehearing. The request urged the court to reconsider its ruling in October to send back a PTAB decision that struck down parts of a Uniloc conference call patent. In remanding the case for a new hearing, the panel had cited the Federal Circuit's October Arthrex decision,...

