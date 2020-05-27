Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Denies Facebook's Bid To Rethink Arthrex

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Facebook was dealt a loss in a patent dispute against Uniloc when the Federal Circuit on Wednesday shot down the social networking giant's bid to rethink its ruling that the structure of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is unconstitutional.

In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court denied Facebook's December petition for panel or en banc rehearing. The request urged the court to reconsider its ruling in October to send back a PTAB decision that struck down parts of a Uniloc conference call patent.

In remanding the case for a new hearing, the panel had cited the Federal Circuit's October Arthrex decision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!