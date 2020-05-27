Apple Fights Rival's Early Win Bid In IOS IP Row

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. asked a Florida federal court Tuesday not to let software developer Corellium escape its copyright claims over the sale of cloned iOS software, saying the development company can't justify its replication of "everything" that makes up Apple's operating system with a fair use defense. In an opposition to Corellium's bid for summary judgment, Apple said Corellium's sale of its copyrighted operating system, iOS, for non-Apple hardware is a "flagrant copyright infringement and a violation of related 'anti-trafficking' laws." The Florida-based software development company currently sells the "Corellium Apple Product" to anyone with access to a web browser, providing users...

