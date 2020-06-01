Microsoft Says Software Sellers Stealing IP With Illegal Keys

Law360, London (June 1, 2020, 8:35 PM BST) -- Microsoft Corp. slapped two British computer software companies with copyright and trademark infringement claims, saying they are peddling unauthorized product license keys for its popular software products. The High Court suit alleges that Mahi Uddin Khan, through his companies Techlabs32 Ltd. and Software Pro Company Ltd., has "conducted a substantial trade" in fraudulent digital keys, a series of numbers that allow downloaded Microsoft software to be used. In selling the illegal copies of the digital software, Khan and the two London-based companies are infringing on its copyrights, the suit claims. "The defendants ... have supplied the unauthorized keys despite, it is...

