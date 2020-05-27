Investors Say AmerisourceBergen Knew About Drug Scheme

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- AmerisourceBergen Corp. directors "simply do not have an answer" to claims that an illegal drug-salvaging scheme that resulted in massive fines was known to those at the company's highest levels, an attorney for investors suing the company told a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday. David Wales of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP made the point during a teleconference argument before Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III on AmerisourceBergen's motion to dismiss a derivative complaint seeking damages on behalf of the company. The suit focuses on alleged failings that cost a closely controlled affiliate of AmerisourceBergen some $900 million in civil and criminal...

