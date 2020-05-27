SEC Confronts Fraud Amid 'Spike' In COVID-19 Tips

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is fielding a "spike" in COVID-19-related tips, complaints and referrals, or TCRs, many of which are leading to new investigations that the commission will look to probe in short order, an agency official said Wednesday. Marc Berger, director of the SEC's New York regional office, said the commission is proactively monitoring the TCRs as it "sends a message" that fraud will be thwarted through a number of recent initiatives and actions. "Since mid-March or so the commission has seen a spike in TCRs … as compared to the same period last year. We've opened new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS