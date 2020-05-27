Fed. Circ. Clears Cisco, Alcatel In Fiber Optic IP Case

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Backing a win for Cisco Systems Inc. and Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., the Federal Circuit said in an unpublished opinion that a district court rightfully determined the terms of a settlement agreement in a related matter released them from liability for alleged infringement. The opinion, which was issued May 8 and unsealed Wednesday, rejected Oyster Optics' argument that the district court erred in interpreting its agreement with Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Network Communications Inc. settling allegations they infringed Oyster's patent, which covers transceiver cards that send and receive data over a fiber optic network. The district court had determined the agreement, reached...

