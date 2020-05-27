Fla. Mental Health Facility Beats Suits Over Parkland Shooting

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of two suits accusing a mental health facility of failing to warn others of the Parkland school shooter's dangerous propensities, which resulted in 17 deaths, saying the facility owed no legal duty to the victims. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District unanimously upheld a Broward County judge's dismissal of suits alleging that Henderson Behavioral Health Inc. failed to prevent the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, from being "mainstreamed" into the public school system and failed to warn the school and others of his inclinations to hurt himself and others....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS