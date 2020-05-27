Rimini Blasts Oracle's 'Astounding' Bid For Sanctions

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Rimini Street Inc. is firing back at Oracle's "astounding display of incivility" in a software copyright dispute, telling a Nevada federal judge the tech giant is the one going against court orders that it requested itself. In a response brief filed Tuesday, Rimini urged U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks to deny Oracle's sanctions bid from earlier this month, which accused Rimini of repeating the same rejected arguments seven times against an injunction blocking it from copying Oracle's software. Rimini disputed the notion that it was "a textbook example of vexatious litigation," as Oracle had claimed. It contended that Oracle is flouting...

