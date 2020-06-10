Investor Calls Counterclaim 'Abuse' In £3.6M Property Suit

Law360, London (June 10, 2020, 5:52 PM BST) -- A real estate investor seeking to recover £3.6 million ($4.6 million) for repairs to a residential tower block has asked a London judge to strike out a building contractor's counterclaim, labeling it "an abuse of the court's process." RG Securities (No. 2) Ltd. has dismissed claims that either contractor R. Maskell Ltd. or its subsidy Central House Investments Ltd. is entitled to indemnity in the lawsuit over who should pay to replace cladding panels on the 16-floor tower block. R Maskell — which faces accusations of carrying out works between 2006 and 2009 that resulted in the building being "unfit for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS