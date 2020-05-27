FCC Seeks Input On Plan For Rural 5G Deployment

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public input on its $9 billion proposal to implement 5G in rural areas in the U.S., specifically asking for comment on two different methods of identifying rural areas that could affect the plan's timeline. The 5G Fund for Rural America proposal was approved by the FCC in late April and comments are due in late June. According to the plan, $9 billion in mobile broadband funding would be pushed out in two different phases and work in tandem with T-Mobile's commitment to deploy 5G to 90% of rural Americans, a promise made to help secure...

