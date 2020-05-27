Non-Medical Faculty Launch Own Duke No-Poach Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The same attorneys who signed a $54.5 million settlement with Duke University over its alleged deal not to poach University of North Carolina medical school faculty filed a new proposed class action against Duke on Wednesday alleging that the schools' no-poach arrangement covered non-medical faculty as well. Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Edelstein & Payne and Elliot Morgan Parsonage PLLC are representing UNC linguistics professor Lucia Binotti in a North Carolina federal court lawsuit that only targets Duke and seeks to represent all faculty members from Duke and UNC Chapel Hill from 2001 to February 2018. While the schools together...

