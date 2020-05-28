Split 6th Circ. Rules 2-Year Reentry Sentence Is Too Harsh

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit ruled that a two-year sentence was too long for a Mexican citizen who illegally reentered the U.S. twice after being deported, finding that he had less of a criminal history than other immigrants who faced a similar penalty. The 2-1 majority wrote that an Ohio district court judge's sentence for Eduardo Perez-Rodriguez was "substantively unreasonable" based on the defendant's criminal history, which included one conviction for driving under the influence and the two illegal reentries. Sentences for illegal reentry that are higher than those recommended by pretrial officers — as in Perez-Rodriguez's case — have typically been...

