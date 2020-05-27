9th Circ. Says Jim Beam Rival Can't Revive Lipstick Logo Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Johnny Love Vodka can't revive its lawsuit alleging lipstick logos on Jim Beam flavored vodkas infringe its trademark, saying the lower court judge hadn't made an obvious mistake when she nixed Johnny Love's case. The three-judge panel said it couldn't fault the analysis of U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du's July 2018 order that mostly sided with Jim Beam and its subsidiary Jim Beam Brands Co. over the allegations from Johnny Love producer JL Beverage Co. The two companies' logos were indeed similar, the judges said, but they noted that there were significant differences between...

