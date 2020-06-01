Quinn Emanuel Nabs Ex-Williams & Connolly Patent Pro In DC

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A former co-chair of Williams & Connolly LLP's patent litigation group with two decades of experience is the latest partner to leave the firm, joining Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP on Monday in its Washington, D.C., office. Kevin Hardy came on board as a partner of Quinn Emanuel's intellectual property practice, the firm said in a statement last week. Hardy was previously at Williams & Connolly, where he worked for nearly 20 years and co-chaired its patent litigation group. Hardy told Law360 on Friday that it was a difficult decision to leave, and that he had "nothing but positive things...

