How Private Equity Investment Can Benefit Rural America

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Rural America significantly lags the economic advances enjoyed by its more prosperous urban neighbors. While there are many causes for these trends, the relative decline in rural prosperity begs for a new wave of economic development targeted to these regions.[1] Opportunities for raising capital that rely less on the public sector and more on the willingness and availability of capital from the private sector abound, in our view. The combination of low interest rates and the lack of long-term fixed asset investing opportunities has produced a significant demand from the investment community. The recent wave of rural business investment companies, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS